ITVX sees August streams up 35% YoY

ITVX has reported that reached over 260 million streams in August, its best August since launching three years ago. The streaming platform achieved a 35 per cent increase year on year, thanks to a combination of popular drama and reality commissions, as well as strong performances from its flagship soap operas.

Drama became the top performing genre throughout the month, accumulating 80 million streams. The top ten included new Sheridan Smith led drama I Fought The Law, detective series Ridley and crime drama Karen Pirie.

The reality genre meanwhile saw the most substantial year on year growth, doubling on its streams from last year. Love Island’s final week was the highest performing since Season 8 in 2022, while the 15th anniversary season of The Only Way Is Essex launched with 7 million streams.

New commission The Princess Diaries (pictured) was also a hit with audiences, spending several days as the most viewed programmes on ITVX, and amassing over 5.5 million streams. The second series of Fortune Hotel, hosted by Stephen Mangan, also performed well, with 4.4 million streams.

Emmerdale meanwhile was the most streamed programme across all genres, with both soaps (Emmerdale and Coronation Street) combined generating nearly 40 million streams, a 24 per cent increase on the same period in 2024.