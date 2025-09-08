MultiChoice cuts fees for Ghana

Ghana seems to have won its battle with MultiChoice over the fees charged for its DStv and GOtv pay-TV services.

Ghana’s Minister of Communications, Sam George, has confirmed that MultiChoice Ghana has agreed to reduce its subscription prices, following intense regulatory pressure. The decision comes after MultiChoice finally provided the data requested by Ghana’s ministry regarding comprehensive pricing data, specifically including a breakdown of bouquet prices, tax components, and pricing comparisons with at least six other African countries. This information was deemed essential to support fair, evidence-based discussions on potential subscription fee reductions.

The submission of this information cleared the way for the formation of a pricing review committee which will set prices by September 21st.

At a press conference on September 5th, the minister announced the breakthrough and revealed that while the process to revise pricing is underway. ”

We’ve taken the decision to immediately establish a stakeholder committee comprising representatives from the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation. The regulator, the NCA, MultiChoice Ghana and MultiChoice Africa. I will personally chair the committee,” said Minister George.

“MultiChoice has requested a 30-day window for the committee to arrive at what percentage of reduction will be achieved. So let’s be clear, they have finally accepted that there will be a reduction. Now they want us to discuss the level of reduction. I believe, as Minister, that we do not need 30 days. 14 days is enough for us to reach this decision, inclusive of weekends,” he added.

Minister George stressed, however, that he would have no hesitation that he would shut down their Ghana operation “tomorrow” if MultiChoice did not comply.

Meanwhile, the country’s National Communications Authority (NCA) has confirmed that MultiChoice Ghana, operators of DStv, has agreed to participate in a stakeholder committee set up to review subscription prices in the country. In a press release on September 7th, the Authority said it had received MultiChoice Ghana’s response to its notice of intention to suspend the company’s authorisation, as well as a request for its pricing model. The NCA said it was currently reviewing the submission.