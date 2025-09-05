VeEX launches new Dual 400G Handheld test set

VeEX, a global provider of test and measurement solutions for next-generation networks, has revealed the MTX642 2x400GE Multi-Service Handheld test set. Supporting the latest cutting-edge optical transceivers, the MTX642 sets a new benchmark as the industry’s most compact dual 400GE portable test solution.

As 400GE rapidly becomes the backbone of modern networks, users require tools that can keep up. The MTX642 delivers exactly that: a compact powerhouse built for speed, precision, and simplicity in the field. Whether it’s troubleshooting transceivers, verifying network equipment, or handling installation, maintenance, and commissioning tasks, the MTX642 is optimised for fast field operations. Its smart, predefined configurations streamline workflows, enabling advanced testing on demand.

Why it stands out:

True 2x400GE concurrent testing

Dual ports for all common pluggable optics form factors (1G to 400GE)

Native PAM4 hardware – no adapters required

Full compatibility with QSFP-DD, QSFP56, SFP-DD, and SFP56 transceivers, DACs, AOCs, network equipment and 400GE links

Broad range of supported 400GE interfaces: 400GBASE-SR8, FR8, LR8, DR4, FR4, LR4, CR8, CR4 and 400ZR/ZR+

RJ45 interfaces supporting 10/100/1000BASE-T and 2.5G/5G/10GBASE-T

Complete industry-standard Ethernet test suite for Layers 2, 3 and 4

“Designed for user accessibility, the MTX642 represents a new standard in high-speed Ethernet (HSE) testing, minimising onboarding time and simplifying complex test procedures for Communication Service Providers (CSP) and Data Centres, at any experience level,” said Ricardo Torres, VeEX Director of Product Marketing. “The test set covers applications from Transport, Core and Metro networks to P2P, DCI, and breakout testing up to 2x400GE. It also features a native RJ45 copper interface for 10G BASE-T, making it ideal for modern multi-gigabit access services.”