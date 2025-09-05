SWISSto12 closes Hanwha Phasor assets acquisition

SWISSto12, an aerospace company and of advanced satellite systems and radio frequency products, has announced the acquisition of intellectual property (IP) and key assets from Hanwha Phasor, following Hanwha Phasor’s liquidation, as first revealed in August.

SWISSto12 has acquired Ku band active electronically steered antenna (AESA) user terminal technology and assets from Hanwha Phasor and will combine them with its own products and technologies to offer an AESA terminal solution to the global satellite communications sector. The acquisition will allow SWISSto12 to further accelerate its product development and deliver an enhanced product line to market.

“Bolstered by our proprietary 3D printing technology for RF structures, the acquisition of these key assets and IP will allow SWISSto12 to further enhance these satellite user terminals by delivering high-performing and cost-competitive products to a large and growing market,” said Emile de Rijk, CEO and founder of SWISSto12. “Adding these assets to our product line is another milestone in our roadmap as we continue to provide customers with best-in-class SatCom solutions and accelerate our growth worldwide.”

Financial terms were not disclosed.