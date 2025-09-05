NHL.TV now on DAZN

DAZN and the NHL have announced the launch of NHL.TV on the DAZN platform, establishing DAZN as the exclusive international home of NHL.TV in nearly 200 countries and territories (excluding the US and Canada) with live and on-demand access to every NHL game, including the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Under the new partnership, NHL.TV is available as a standalone subscription or as an add-on to existing DAZN packages, giving fans flexible access to the full season on any device on which DAZN is available, including smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets, or gaming consoles.

DAZN will integrate and promote NHL.TV across its platform, reaching a expanding base of more than 120 million registered sports fans. New NHL.TV subscribers can sign up to NHL.TV on DAZN starting immediately, ahead of the 2025-2026 season start in October.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, commented: “The launch of NHL.TV on DAZN is a game-changer for hockey fans around the world. By combining DAZN’s global platform and technology with the NHL’s world-class product, we’re delivering the ultimate experience to fans – anytime, anywhere.”

Steve McArdle, NHL Chief Operating Officer, added: “We are thrilled to partner with DAZN to continue to expand our global reach and engage with our fast-growing international fan base. Our shared commitment to innovation, gold standard technology and providing an exceptional service will allow us to deliver NHL content to hockey fans around the world on the platforms they prefer.”