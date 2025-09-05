Netflix to stream Six Kings Slam

Riyadh Season’s Six Kings Slam tennis tournament returns for a second edition that will stream live and exclusively on Netflix between October 15th to 18th to subscribers around the globe at no additional cost.

Six Kings Slam’s reigning, defending champion and ATP’s number one ranked player in the world, Jannik Sinner, will venture to ANB Arena along with Carlos Alcaraz (five-time Grand Slam champion), Novak Djokovic (winner of 24 men’s singles Grand Slam titles), Alexander Zverev (three-time Grand Slam finalist), Jack Draper (ATP’s number 5 ranked men’s player) and Taylor Fritz (2024 US Open finalist), all seeking to claim this year’s championship in Riyadh.

Coverage will be delivered via 20+ cutting-edge cameras, including wirecam, drone and robotic technology. Meanwhile, studio content will feature augmented reality graphics, expert commentary and creative storytelling around the sport’s biggest stars.

The inaugural Six Kings Slam took place in October 2024 and was streamed on DAZN. It was ultimately won by Sinner, who came back from being down a set against Alcaraz to earn victory in a thrilling encounter, 6-7, 6-3, 6-3.