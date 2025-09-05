Fremantle launches America’s Got Talent FAST channel

In celebration of the 20-year history of America’s Got Talent, and with the Season 20 live shows currently underway on NBC in the US, Fremantle has announced the company has rolled out an America’s Got Talent FAST channel, offering fans a dedicated space to relive two decades of moments. The new channel will showcase the legacy of the show, highlighting the discovery and showcasing of talent that has captured audiences worldwide.

The America’s Got Talent FAST Channel is currently available on Prime Video, DirecTV, Sling TV, LG Channels and Xumo Play in the US. Additional launches are coming soon to Samsung TV Plus, Google TV and Xfinity.

“A brand as iconic as America’s Got Talent that has been changing lives, launching careers, and celebrating the American spirit for two decades, deserves its own channel,” said Laura Florence, SVP of Global Channels, Fremantle. “America’s Got Talent has always welcomed talent of any kind, any age, and now, with this new channel, fans can experience the magic any time they want. It’s a pure tribute to the power of dreams and the talent that defines a generation.”