DAZN signs global deal with GT Sport

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has entered an agreement with GT Sport to broadcast a trio of its championships for free: International GT Open (GT3), Euroformula Open (F3) and GT Cup Europe (GT). Fans will be able to watch all the action from these three events on the DAZN app in English.

GT Sport’s competitions have become a major reference point in the world of motorsport, offering a unique platform for drivers on the path to elite level racing. Launched in 2006, the International GT Open brings together major GT3 manufacturers such as Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini, McLaren, Mercedes, and Audi, competing at some of Europe’s top Formula 1 circuits.

Meanwhile, Euroformula has become a key talent pipeline for Formula 1 and IndyCar, with names like Carlos Sainz, Yuki Tsunoda, Liam Lawson, and Álex Palou among its former participants. And GT Cup Europe completes the package with a grid made up of various GT car types, bringing Gran Turismo excitement to both aspiring drivers and fans.

The action enters its decisive phase with the final three rounds of the championship, all available to stream on DAZN. The series kicks off at Austria’s Red Bull Ring (September 6th-7th), followed by Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (September 20th-21st), and concludes with the grand finale at Monza, Italy (October 18th-19th), where this year’s champions will be crowned.

With the addition of the International GT Open, Euroformula Open, and GT Cup Europe, DAZN expands its international motorsports offering and strengthens its commitment to the future of racing. These championships are joined by the TCR Europe series, which also begins this weekend at the Red Bull Ring, and will be available to watch for free in English and Spanish to all users who register on DAZN with an email address.