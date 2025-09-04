Roku: US streaming surpasses broadcast for 3rd month

Roku has announced that for the third consecutive month, US viewers spent more time streaming content on Roku-powered devices than watching traditional broadcast television.

According to Nielsen data, streaming on Roku-powered devices accounted for 21.4 per cent of all TV viewing time in the US during July, surpassing broadcast TV’s 18.4 per cent share. This continues a trend from May and June, when streaming on the Roku platform also outpaced broadcast. Roku reports its share of TV viewing has grown steadily throughout 2025 — up 14 per cent year-over-year — reflecting not just a shift in technology, but how audiences discover and engage with the entertainment that shapes today’s culture.

While Nielsen’s The Gauge report measures viewing for the top streaming services including The Roku Channel — Roku’s free, ad-supported service, which alone accounts for 2.8 per cent of all TV viewing — it doesn’t represent the scale of streaming on Roku-powered devices, noted Roke. This latest milestone reflects viewing across thousands of apps and live TV services on the entire Roku platform, says Roku, offering a more complete picture of how Americans spend their time streaming.

“When we first said that all TV would be streamed, it was a bold prediction. That day is closer than ever,” commented Anthony Wood, Founder and CEO of Roku. “Now that the shift to streaming is well underway, with Roku at the forefront, we’re focused on the next chapter: making streaming easier, more personal, and more impactful for viewers, creators, and all our partners.”

Beyond surpassing broadcast viewership, Roku remains the leading destination for streaming overall, by usage and TV unit sales. The Roku OS powers streaming on smart TVs and devices in over half of all internet-enabled households in the US, underscoring Roku’s central role in the streaming ecosystem and its ability to connect tens of millions of viewers to the content they love. It also is the #1 selling TV OS in the US, with TV unit sales greater than the next two TV operating systems combined.

“In broadcast’s heyday, TV guides directed us to ‘must-see’ television and the pop cultural moments we shared,” said Charlie Collier, President, Roku Media. “Today, the streaming platform is the guide, and the moments shaping culture are happening on Roku. We’re the ‘lead-in’ to TV for millions of viewers’ and partners’ journeys, connecting them to the content, live events, and experiences that define the streaming era.”