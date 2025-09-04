Panavision appoints Potter as Chief Revenue Officer

Panavision, aprovider of end-to-end solutions for the global motion-picture industry, has announced that industry veteran Sherri Potter is joining the company as Chief Revenue Officer. Reporting directly to Panavision President and CEO Kimberly Snyder, Potter will lead the company’s global sales team.

Potter joins Panavision from Amazon MGM Studios, where she worked as a senior post-production studio executive, overseeing the post process for theatrical and streaming feature-film releases. Previously, she spent 17 years with Technicolor, including 10 years as the company’s president of worldwide post production. She is also an associate member of the American Society of Cinematographers and a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

“I’m excited for Sherri to bring her depth of industry expertise and demonstrated leadership experience to Panavision,” Snyder said. “Sherri is passionate about the motion-picture industry, and she cares deeply about the people she leads and the customers she serves. Her support and insights will be invaluable as we set the company’s course for the future.”

“I welcome Sherri to our team,” commented David Dodson, Panavision’s Senior Vice President of Client Relations and Business Development. “Her vast knowledge of the business and strong peer group will help us navigate the industry’s ongoing evolution while allowing us to continue serving our creative community in the ways they know and trust.”

“Panavision has always been synonymous with technical innovation inspired by filmmakers’ creative needs,” Potter added. “As the industry continues to evolve, so do the needs of filmmakers and other content creators, and that constant evolution brings new and exciting opportunities for Panavision and the customers the company supports. It’s an honor to join this team and help further extend this company’s vibrant legacy.”