France: TF1+ adding micropayment options

French broadcaster TF1 is launching a new micropayment model on its TF1+ streaming platform, offering its viewers more choice beyond watching traditional advertising.

For micropayments of between €0.69 and €0.99, viewers will be given options to watch shows ad-free, gain early access to TV episodes and movies, and unlock exclusive bonus content tied to major events, such as Star Academy live streams. For example, viewers can choose to watch an episode of The Voice with all commercials removed for €0.99, saving themselves over 20 minutes in viewing time.

This new approach, said to be based on proven economic models, will complements TF1’s existing advertising model.

Claire Basini, TF1 Group’s Deputy GM for BtoC activities, commented: “This innovation allows us to embrace the paid universe with an innovative economic model, offering distinctive and sustainable competitive advantages. It meets a strong demand from our users to have the choice between a free or paid offer, to also treat themselves at a low price, by only paying for what really interests them.”

The micropayment options will begin rolling out this September.