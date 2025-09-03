Argentina: Piracy network taken down

In a new decisive step in the fight against organised crime in the audiovisual industry, a massive operation in Argentina has dismantled a criminal network with up to 8 million paying users worldwide and a potential reach of over 20 million clients.

The operation, led by the Argentine judiciary, involved technical collaboration from La Liga, Alianza, Nagravision, and Telecom Argentina. Additionally, the Motion Picture Association (MPA) is part of the process.

“This operation marks a before and after in the fight against digital piracy in Latin America,” stated Javier Tebas, president of La Liga. “The scale of this network demonstrates that audiovisual fraud is a transnational organised crime issue. From La Liga, we will continue working alongside authorities, Alianza, and our partners to protect the industry, the clubs, and, above all, the fans,”

The investigation uncovered a network of illegal IPTV services distributing audiovisual content fraudulently under widely recognised brands in the pirate market.

The raids, ordered by the San Isidro Guarantees Court No. 4, were part of an investigation conducted by the Cybercrime Prosecutor’s Office of San Isidro, Buenos Aires (UFEIC), and took place in four sophisticated office buildings in Vicente López (Buenos Aires Province), carried out by the Provincial Investigations Police of Buenos Aires (DDI of San Isidro).

Among the illegal services dismantled were platforms such as My Family Cinema, TV Express, Eppi Cinema, Weiv TV, Red Play, Duna TV, Boto TV, Break TV, VTV, Blue TV, Super TV Premium, HOT, ONpix, PLUSTV, Mix, Venga TV, ALA TV, Pulse TV, Football Zone, Nossa TV, MegaTV+, Cineduo, Megamax+, GTV, Nebuplus, Onda TV, among others. These fed most TV Boxes in the market, including brands such as Duosat and BTV, with global reach in countries such as Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, and South Africa, among others.

Investigations also revealed that the network operated through legally established companies in multiple countries—including Argentina, Brazil, Singapore, China, Colombia, the United States, and Canada—with a nerve centre in Argentina. Associated companies include Valoroso, Space Place Consulting, Goose, BitKernel, Peliplat, and FatFish Media, some of which offered seemingly legitimate services such as Peliplat and Doozy TV.

This case is part of a broader international cooperation strategy against piracy led by Alianza and supported by La Liga for years. Recent achievements include:

Implementation of dynamic DNS and IP blocking against illegal sites.

A court order for the removal of the MagisTV and FlujoTV APKs from Google platforms, which the American company is refusing to comply with.

Organisation of the first anti-piracy War Room in Argentina, coordinated by La Liga, bringing together judicial experts, technicians, and audiovisual industry representatives.

A coalition with e-commerce platforms such as Mercado Libre, enabling strategic collaboration.

La Liga and Alianza reaffirm their commitment to protecting intellectual property rights, ensuring legal access to content, and safeguarding the sustainability of the sports and audiovisual industry across Latin America.