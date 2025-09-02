spot on news partners with FAST Channels TV

spot on news GmbH, the leading digital news agency for entertainment and lifestyle from Germany, has announced its collaboration with FAST Channels TV to introduce their latest venture, a FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV) channel, to audiences worldwide.

spot on news is the latest addition to the FAST channel lineup, offering authentic, up-to-date news clips about celebrities, panoramic reports, viral topics from social media, cinema, music, TV, streaming, and more. For more details about the news agency and its content, visit spot on news’s official website.

FAST Channels TV enables over 80 content owners to create and launch their own FAST linear channels, providing state-of-the-art white-label platforms and playout generation services for broadcasters, operators, and content owners to swiftly launch and monetize their FAST channels.

Russell Foy, CEO of FAST Channels TV, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are delighted to welcome spot on news GmbH to our roster of channels. This partnership underscores our dedication to providing diverse and captivating content to our viewers.”

Tobias Lobe, CEO of spot on news GmbH, echoed the excitement, saying, “Russell and the FAST Channels TV team have been instrumental in bringing our vision to life at a competitive cost. With our remarkable catalog of news and entertainment content provided by our partners at spot on news GmbH, spot on news is set to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience.”

The partnership between spot on news GmbH and FAST Channels TV marks a significant stride forward in delivering meaningful and uplifting content to a wider audience. Viewers can anticipate an even more accessible and engaging experience with spot on news.

Stay tuned to spot on news on FAST Channels — your go-to destination for authentic Latino stories, award-winning documentaries, talk & magazine shows, indie films, music, and culture, all in one place!