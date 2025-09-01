Vodafone Spain adds 25 new TV channels

Vodafone Spain has kicked off September with a major overhaul of its television offering. As of September 1st, more than 25 new channels are available on its lineup, strengthening genres such as film, series, documentaries, sports and music. The expansion coincides with the removal of the seven SkyShowtime channels, following the end of the distribution agreement between the two companies.

Among the highlights are several additions from AMC Networks, boosting Vodafone’s slate of drama and anime. AMC+ Connect (channel 29) brings international hits such as The Walking Dead and Interview with the Vampire (pictured). Meanwhile, AMC Anime (channel 33) taps into growing demand for Japanese animation on TV platforms, with titles including Oshi no Ko and Call of the Night.

Also joining the lineup is BBC Drama (channel 34), a channel dedicated to British series, featuring productions such as The Musketeers, Call the Midwife and Pride and Prejudice.

Vodafone’s movie offering has also been expanded with new channels such as Cines Verdi TV, Cine Feel Good Verdi TV, Film&Co and Planeta de Cine, all focused on auteur cinema, independent productions and film classics. In sports, MyPadelTV becomes the first 24/7 channel dedicated exclusively to padel, while Motorvision caters to fans of cars and motorbikes with specialised content.