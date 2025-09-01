Ukraine gets $150m of Starlink help

SpaceX’s Starlink broadband-by-satellite system has received a $150 million (€128m) satellite communications order for Ukraine. The US State Department has approved the aid package of Foreign Military Sale to Ukraine for satellite communications services and related equipment, including support for Starlink terminals.

The commitment came from the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

The proposed move will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe,” the DSCA said.

The DSCA added: “Ukraine will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces.”

The Starlink package was part of the overall $330 million of military sales to Ukraine.