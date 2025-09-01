BT completes sale of Irish wholesale and enterprise business

BT has completed the sale of its Irish wholesale and enterprise business unit to Speed Fibre Group. The transaction, first announced in February and valued at €22 million, has now been cleared by the Irish the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

BT will maintain a presence in Ireland post divestment, with over 300 colleagues serving multinational companies and large organisations, and offices in Dublin and regionally. This team will also continue delivering the Emergency Call Answering Service. In Dublin, BT also employs over 100 people in its global procurement unit, BT Sourced.

The transaction also includes a long-term agreement between BT and Speed Fibre Group to source connectivity for their respective customers from each other.

Bas Burger, CEO of BT International, commented: “We are delighted to conclude this successful transaction which represents the next step in our strategy to become a more agile and focused business. We will continue to invest in this important market for our multinational customers to provide them with secure multi-cloud connectivity and deliver on our purpose to connect for good.”