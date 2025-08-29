Spain: AgileTV launches Lowi TV

AgileTV, the television and video technology solutions company, has developed the TV platform that enabled Lowi to launch its first television service in Spain this week. Back in May, Vodafone Spain selected AgileTV to develop the new TV service for its Lowi brand through an international tender process.

Lowi ​​TV’s offering includes 114 channels, including premium brands and a Sports Pack with full coverage of LaLiga Hypermotion (Spanish second division football), as well as tennis, cycling and motorsports competitions. To enjoy this content, Lowi TV customers can use advanced features to enhance their user experience, such as VoD, Startover, CatchUp, and Recordings, for example, using different devices such as LG and Samsung smart TVs, Android mobile, FireOS, and an Android TV-based set-top box.

Koldo Unanue, CEO of AgileTV, commented: “I am very pleased to have launched the TV service for Lowi in just three months, a shorter timeframe than is typical for projects of this complexity internationally. This milestone is possible thanks to the expertise and commitment of AgileTV’s professionals and demonstrates the scalability and competitiveness of the company’s operating model, while expanding our presence in the Spanish market.”