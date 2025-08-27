Sweden: SVoD subs at record levels

The Swedish streaming market continues to break records, reports Mediavision. More than 9.5 million paid subscriptions were active in the country in Q2 2025, marking an increase of 2 million compared to the same period in 2024. Hybrid VoD (or cheaper ad-supported subscriptions), is the main driver of growth. Over 80 per cent of new subscriptions added in the past year are ad-supported.

“Subscription growth in the Swedish streaming market accelerates in Q2, with HVoD continuing to drive development. We are likely to exceed ten million paid subscriptions this year,” said Fredrik Liljeqvist, Senior Analyst at Mediavision.

Much of the HVoD growth comes from subscriptions sold and bundled through operators, also known as B-SVoD. Household penetration of this subscription type grew by 25 per cent in Q2 compared to the same quarter last year.

“Subscriptions bundled by operators also contribute to growth. Many operators are expanding their streaming offerings to compensate for declining demand for traditional TV – something that has proven popular among Swedish households,” Liljeqvist continued.

This trend is also shifting revenue streams, as consumer payments make up a smaller share of the market, replaced by advertising revenues.

“Cheaper ad-supported subscriptions and bundled operator offerings are putting downward pressure on streaming prices. Subscriptions are essentially becoming cheaper for consumers, after a period of price increases. This means that streaming services need to offset the lower subscription revenues with advertising income,” Liljeqvist concluded.