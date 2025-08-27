Gracenote: News, horror driving FAST momentum

Gracenote, the content data business unit of Nielsen, has expanded its Data Hub resource to include insights on nearly 1,850 active FAST channels for an understanding of global streaming trends and the programmes that keep audiences engaged. According to analysis of Gracenote’s global video dataset, the number of FAST channels grew nearly 14 per cent from Q1 2025 and 76 per cent since 2023. These insights and more are captured in the latest release of the Gracenote Data Hub covering Q3 2025.

The addition of FAST insights to the Gracenote Data Hub makes possible new comparisons with SVoD content and a holistic view of the global streaming landscape. First launched in November 2024, the resource was developed to provide insight into the catalogues of the major SVoD players: Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+, Netflix and Paramount+. Now, the enhanced Data Hub enables visibility into more than 645K TV, movie and sports programmes and episodes on SVoD platforms and more than 197K programs across global FAST channels.

Notably, FAST channels offer a greater percentage of more recent content than SVoD services. Nearly half of current FAST programming was produced in the last five years compared to nearly one third on premium SVoD. Focusing on content produced in the last 15 years, the numbers jump to nearly 80 per cent for FAST and 68.5 per cent for SVoD.

Given the linear, scheduled nature of FAST channels, the prevalence of TV programming is significant. In fact, nearly 93.1 per cent of available content on FAST is TV programming (when individual episodes are counted). Comparatively, 88.8 per cent of available content on top SVoD services is TV programming.

Sports accounted for the largest increase among all content types for SVoD in the last three months, a jump of 13.2 per cent. By comparison, movie content on SVoD grew 10 per cent while TV content increased 9.2 per cent. Focusing on FAST, sports programming was down 3.7 per cent over the same period but up 14 per cent year-to-date.

Other findings in the Data Hub update include:

Focusing on FAST genre composition, documentary accounted for the largest concentration of programming at 16.1 per cent

Drama was the second most prevalent genre at 10.6 per cent while news was third at 9.9 per cent

Looking at FAST genre growth, news led all categories with a 37 per cent programming increase followed by horror with a 30 per cent increase

In terms of SVoD, major platforms grew their overall content offerings by 9.8 per cent in the last three months

Prime Video added the most titles quarter-over-quarter (12.6 per cent) followed by Paramount+ (6.4 per cent)

Tapping Gracenote Global Video Data covering content in more than 70 languages and more than 80 countries, the Data Hub helps video services, content owners and advertisers develop smart content distribution, licensing and media buying strategies. In addition, the resource provides data to media and analysts seeking to understand the evolution of streaming.