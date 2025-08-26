Spain: Orange launches Todo premium plan

Orange Spain has announced the launch of its new Orange Todo package, a “simple and complete” flat-rate offer that bundles all of the brand’s premium services into one plan, designed to make life easier for customers who prefer not to contract services separately.

The new plan includes top-tier connectivity with fibre and mobile on the most advanced, high-speed networks available. Subscribers will benefit from cutting-edge telecommunications features such as Wi-Fi 7, EU and international roaming, entertainment from major streaming platforms, as well as full access to national and international football, along with key sporting events such as Formula 1 and MotoGP.

Orange describes ‘Orange Todo’ as a comprehensive and differentiated proposal tailored to customers who value simplicity, the comfort of a single contract and invoice, and the assurance of always enjoying the best of what a telecom operator can offer – under what the company calls “very attractive conditions.”

With this plan, customers can enjoy two fibre-optic lines – 1 Gbps at their main residence and another for a second home – together with a next-generation Wi-Fi 7 router and repeaters to ensure seamless coverage throughout the household. The package also includes up to 10 5G+ mobile lines with unlimited calls and data, Orange Cyberprotection, parental control services via TúYo, and roaming across the EU, UK, US and other top destinations frequently visited by Spanish travellers.

Entertainment-wise, subscribers will have access to the full Orange TV offer, which covers the 2025–2026 football season with all matches from La Liga, the UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Copa del Rey, Supercopa, Premier League, Bundesliga and Italy’s Serie A. The plan also offers live and on-demand coverage of Formula 1, MotoGP, and a range of other national and international sports.

In addition, customers can access latest movies and series from the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ and HBO Max – plus SkyShowtime and over 90 TV channels, all without ads. Premium audiovisual quality is ensured through the ‘Orange Infinity HomeBox,’ featuring a 4K decoder with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, along with Dolby Atmos immersive sound powered by Bang & Olufsen.

As part of the Orange ecosystem, customers will also gain access to a broad selection of devices (smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, smart home solutions) as well as additional services including energy, home security, insurance, and device financing—further enhancing the brand experience.

‘Orange Todo’ is now available through Orange’s sales channels at €222 per month, representing a significant discount compared to purchasing the services separately.

“This is for everyone who prefers a complete, hassle-free service. We take care of bringing together the very best we offer to guarantee a premium experience for our customers, ensuring they remain the most satisfied in the market,” commented Jacobo Gálvez, Chief Marketing Officer of Grupo MasOrange.