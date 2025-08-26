MultiChoice mulls 4K for streaming

MultiChoice, the Souht African pay-TV provider, is contemplating streaming 4K content on its DStv Stream and Showmax services. However, it will only do so if there’s sufficient consumer demand. This contradiction is understandable when you remember that broadband capacity is frequently limited in South Africa and other African countries where MultiChoice operates.

“Regular reviews are conducted to assess the viability of offering 4K to our customers, and if it becomes commercially feasible, we will make an announcement to the market,” stated Byron Du Plessis, CEO of MultiChoice.

The delay, however, is risky given that its local competitors are already embracing 4K (2160p) streaming despite the challenges which include South Africa’s frequent electricity “load shedding” where whole regions are denied electrical power.

The other key problem is capped broadband; 4K consumes around 7GB per hour, while ‘ordinary’ 2K consumes about 2GB when in 1080p mode. Many broadband subscribers have their services capped and could soon hit problems if 4K became widespread unless usage caps are raised or eliminated.

MultiChoice has experimented in the past with 4K including the 2022 FIFA World Cup.