Belgium vs France for IRIS2 LEO contract

The EU-backed IRIS2 mega-constellation of super-secure satellites has seen the SpaceRISE consortium, which is managing the project, launch its first contest for the building of the 270-satellite low Earth orbiting (LEO) segment of the scheme. The two competing suppliers are Aerospacelab of Belgium and Airbus Defense & Space of France.

The competition (‘competitive dialogue’) will wrap with the selection of prime contractors for the LEO segment. Formal bids are reportedly due in September and the aim is for the winning supplier to be in place by the end of October.

Complicating the specification is that whoever wins, they must apportion 30 per cent of the contracts value to smaller and mid-sized businesses in the space ecosystem.

The SpaceRISE consortium comprises SES, Eutelsat and Hispasat, and their brief is to have made their various decisions by year end so that the European Commission can confirm the project, its financing and timetable.

That timetable is tight, and the Commission wants both the LEO elements and the MEO components to be launched and in service by 2030.