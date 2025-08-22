Virgin TV offers discounted Mubi subscription

From now until September 1st, Virgin TV customers can receive 70 per cent off a monthly subscription to movie streaming service Mubi for six months.

The subscription, which usually costs £11.99 per month, will be discounted for Virgin TV customers who don’t currently have a Mubi account – saving them over £50 during the six-month offer period. Customers can access the promotion directly via their set-top box, by scanning a QR code found inside the Mubi app.

Mubi is home to a library of independent and award-winning movies. Customers can enjoy titles such as five-time Oscar nominated film The Substance starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley (pictured), Aftersun starring Paul Mescal, The Last Showgirl starring Pamela Anderson and Dave Bautista, and Magic Farm starring Chloë Sevigny.

David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media O2, commented: “We know our customers love great movies and great savings – that’s why it’s brilliant that Virgin TV is the only partner to exclusively offer access to Mubi, for less. With so many Oscar-nominated movies and beloved classics to choose from, our customers can enjoy hundreds of films whilst also saving over £50 in subscription fees.”