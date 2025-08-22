Report: Optical transport market grew 14% in Q2

According to a report from Dell’Oro Group, a source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks and data centre industries, the Optical Transport equipment market grew 14 per cent year-over-year in Q2 2025. This high growth rate was primarily attributed to the rising demand for disaggregated WDM and data center interconnect (DCI).

“Following six quarters of soft sales in optical transport, it was great to see this market recover and post a strong double-digit growth rate,” said Jimmy Yu, Vice President at Dell’Oro Group. “One area contributing to the strong growth for optical was the rising demand for disaggregated WDM, a concept that arose over a decade ago when both cloud providers and communication service providers wanted to have a more open, vendor-agnostic environment. One where a network operator had more choice in suppliers for transponders, optical line systems, and pluggable optics.”

Additional highlights from the report: