Report: Ad-funded content now half of Swedes’ online viewing

Swedes spend 100 minutes per day watching online video, with half of that time being dedicated to ad-funded content – placing Sweden firmly at the top in the Nordics in both total video consumption and ad-funded viewing, reports Mediavision. Platforms such as YouTube, TikTok and TV4 Play account for a significant share of viewing.

“Ad-funded online video currently represents half of Swedes’ online video viewing time. The trend indicates that advertising is playing an increasingly prominent role in the Swedish video landscape, and all signs suggest this development will continue,” commented Fredrik Liljeqvist, Senior Analyst at Mediavision.

There are, however, notable differences across audience segments. Younger viewers show significantly higher interest in video services that include advertising. Among 15–34-year-olds, usage of such services is much higher compared to the rest of the population. TikTok illustrates the largest gap: one-third of people in this age group use the platform on an average day – which is twice the share compared to the total population.

“The Swedish video market is undergoing rapid change. Full-paid subscriptions are no longer growing at the same pace, and instead it’s ad-funded models driving the development forward. Younger consumers are leading the way. This is leading to major shifts in competition, with global players capturing an increasing share of the growth,” concluded Liljeqvist.