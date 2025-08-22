Amagi, a cloud-based SaaS technology solutions provider for broadcast and streaming TV, has announced the release of its 15th Global FAST Report, offering insights into the Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) ecosystem and how it is influencing media consumption.

The report intends to highlight the growing importance of live programming – especially sports content – in fueling audience engagement across FAST platforms. According to the Amagi data, in Q1 2025, 84 per cent of live events (managed by Amagi in Q1 2025) were classified as sports, emphasising why content providers are investing in live programming that caters to real-time, event-driven experiences for viewers.

“Live content is becoming a defining feature of FAST, not just in sports but across genres that benefit from real-time engagement,” said Srinivasan KA, Director & President – Global Business of Amagi. “What we’re seeing now is a shift in how audiences consume free streaming — they’re not just browsing channels but tuning in for moments that matter. As the FAST ecosystem matures, platforms and content providers can build more dynamic, event-driven programming strategies that are aimed at driving loyalty and monetisation. Our goal at Amagi is to enable this shift — with the infrastructure, data, and flexibility to support live and linear content at scale.”

Other key takeaways from the 15th Amagi Global FAST Report include:

Live Events’ Appeal: 67 per cent of US viewers prefer watching live events on free and paid streaming platforms

Live Fuels Trials: 47 per cent of viewers say a free live event would encourage them to sign up for a trial of a paid streaming service

Live drives loyalty: 70 per cent watch live content daily or weekly