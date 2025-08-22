Amagi report: Live content fueling FAST growth
August 22, 2025
The report intends to highlight the growing importance of live programming – especially sports content – in fueling audience engagement across FAST platforms. According to the Amagi data, in Q1 2025, 84 per cent of live events (managed by Amagi in Q1 2025) were classified as sports, emphasising why content providers are investing in live programming that caters to real-time, event-driven experiences for viewers.
“Live content is becoming a defining feature of FAST, not just in sports but across genres that benefit from real-time engagement,” said Srinivasan KA, Director & President – Global Business of Amagi. “What we’re seeing now is a shift in how audiences consume free streaming — they’re not just browsing channels but tuning in for moments that matter. As the FAST ecosystem matures, platforms and content providers can build more dynamic, event-driven programming strategies that are aimed at driving loyalty and monetisation. Our goal at Amagi is to enable this shift — with the infrastructure, data, and flexibility to support live and linear content at scale.”
Other key takeaways from the 15th Amagi Global FAST Report include: