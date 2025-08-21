Report: Netflix invests $200m in Thai content

Netflix has unveiled new insights into its support for Thai storytelling, with a report – Netflix in Thailand: Supporting the Future of Local Storytelling – detailing how the streamer’s ongoing investment in local content and talent has significantly contributed to Thailand’s creative economy, tourism, and global recognition.

The report highlights that Netflix has invested $200 million (€171.6m) in local content between 2021-2024, and has created more than 20 original Thai shows and films. This local investment has also resulted in more than 13,500 cast and crew employed in Thailand, across all levels of the creative industry.

“With a dedicated team in Bangkok, we’re deeply rooted in Thailand’s creative community. Our productions go beyond the beautiful locations of Thailand to tap into the artistry and authenticity of local storytelling. We’re collaborating with exciting local creators to tell stories that they can’t tell anywhere else, and that resonate deeply with Thai audiences. Today’s new report showcases how Netflix’s investment contributes to Thailand’s creative economy — highlighting the scale of our support and its impact in creating jobs, building capabilities, and expanding local opportunities,” said Malobika Banerji, Director of Content – Southeast Asia, Netflix.

While Netflix’s Thai content has been embraced by local audiences, it’s also being discovered and enjoted by viewers worldwide. More than 15 Thai originals have made it to the Global Top 10 Non-English list, and Thai content has received over 750 million viewing hours on Netflix.

The Impact Report was officially launched at a media event held in Bangkok, where government officials, filmmakers, and Netflix executives came together to discuss the future of Thai storytelling. During the session, panelists highlighted the potential benefits of expanding incentives to attract both local and international productions, alongside continued investment in talent development and emerging technologies.

“Through CEA’s Content Lab, we are nurturing local talent and fuelling the growth of Thailand’s creative industries. In partnership with Netflix’s Fund for Creative Equity, we empower emerging creators in cities beyond Bangkok, equipping them with skills, fostering inclusion and helping advance Thailand’s ambition to upskill 20 million people by 2027,” commented Chakrit Pichyangkul, Executive Director, Creative Economy Agency (CEA).

The Next Generation of Thai Storytellers

Beyond content investment, Netflix is supporting emerging filmmakers in Thailand and upskilling local production crews. In 2023, Netflix launched Reel Life Camp, a hands-on workshop which has trained over 145 aspiring Thai film and television creators to prepare them for a meaningful career in the entertainment industry. This year, the workshop will connect participants with experienced filmmakers for mentorship and train them in set management, production finance, and post-supervision.

Netflix’s local production team also delivers training programmes to enhance the technical capabilities of more than 500 production professionals — including editors, VFX artists, and on-set data managers.

Netflix Thailand’s investment in local talent, as highlighted in the report, aligns with the government’s One-Family-One-Soft Power (OFOS) policy. These efforts also support the broader national objective of creating 20 million jobs and generating 4 trillion baht (€105.5bn) in revenue, contributing to the growth and global reach of Thailand’s creative sector.

“Thai films and series are more than entertainment. They are a window into our culture, our perspectives, and the way we tell stories. Original titles produced with Netflix let us share our voice while pushing Thailand’s creative boundaries. When our stories are authentically Thai, they connect deeply at home and captivate audiences around the world,” said Prabda Yoon, Producer/Writer of Bangkok Breaking and Dalah: Death and the Flowers.

Promoting Tourism Through Thai Stories

The report notes how local content is driving tourism in Thailand’s lesser-known destinations: The Master of the House series increased visits to Chateau De Khaoyai in Nakhon Ratchasima, The Believers sparked local interest in Wat Sam Pasleo in Suphanburi, while Thai Cave Rescue turned Tham Luang Cave into a booming tourist attraction. These local stories are putting Thailand’s lesser-known locations on the global map, supporting the government’s Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports 2025 campaign, which encourages travellers to explore Thailand’s destinations.