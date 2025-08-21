DAZN scores ROSHN Saudi League deal

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has secured the global rights to build a ROSHN Saudi League hub on the DAZN platform for the next two seasons, expanding its portfolio of free football content available to fans globally.

DAZN will feature a range of ROSHN Saudi League highlights in English for the 2025/26 and 2026/27 seasons, available to watch for free anywhere and on any device. ROSHN Saudi League highlights will complement the recent addition of globally available Serie A highlights and FIFA+ content. They also join DAZN’s portfolio of live games from top-tier leagues and competitions, such as Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A, Jupiler Pro League, Premier League, UEFA competitions, and more.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, said: “Bringing free-to-view ROSHN Saudi League highlights to DAZN is another step forward to achieving our ambition of becoming the global home of football. On-demand content from this world-class competition adds to our growing portfolio, through our investment in premium football content, giving fans everywhere access to the most exciting leagues. Our global scale and innovative technology will deliver a high-quality, immersive entertainment experience to DAZN’s global audience of passionate football fans.”

Players in the ROSHN Saudi League include Cristian Ronaldo and Sadio Mané (both at Al-Nassr FC), Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad Club), N’Golo Kanté (Al-Ittihad Club), Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli Saudi FC) and Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli),