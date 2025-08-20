Spain: Significant fall in TV ad revenues 

Spain’s Advertising investment in television dropped by 5.9 per cent, to €886.1 million, in the first six months of the year, according to Infoadex. Linear TV saw the sharpest decline, down 8.3 per cent in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, falling from €839.8 million to €770.3 million.

The biggest hit was taken by Spain’s two main free-to-air broadcasters, Mediaset and Atresmedia, whose ad revenues dropped by 9 per cent, totaling €688.9 million and giving them a combined market share of 89.4 per cent.

Atresmedia posted €324.7 million in advertising revenue, down 8 per cent year-on-year, while Mediaset España’s fell 9.4 per cent to €315.9 million.

Regional broadcasters saw a more modest decline, with ad investment slipping 0.3 per cent to €42.1 million in the first half, compared with €42.2 million in the same period of 2024. Their market share now stands at 5.5 per cent.

Pay-TV channels also reported a downturn, with revenues falling 4.2 per cent to €38.2 million from the €39.9 million recorded between January and June 2024, leaving them with a 5 per cent share of the market.