Research: Social video accounts for 5 hours of TV viewing per week

Parks Associates’ research from its Streaming Video Tracker examines the impact of creator-driven media on the video ecosystem and the importance of social video for streaming services looking to capture these millions of viewers.

The research reveals platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch are now central to US consumers’ TV experiences, creating new opportunities for studios, streamers and brands to reach new audiences.

Key Findings from Parks Associates Research:

Social Video on the Big Screen: Parks Associates data shows social video now accounts for 4.9 hours per week of TV viewing — 20 per cent of all video consumed on the television — surpassing time spent watching pay TV or broadcast video.

Generational Shift: Among consumers ages 18–34, social video nearly matches SVoD viewing on TVs and exceeds SVoD on mobile devices, with 40 per cent watching more than 15 hours per week.

YouTube's Dominance: YouTube is the top social video site and the most popular streaming pay-TV service, with approximately 9.3 million US subscribers to YouTube TV. Its Shorts platform is emerging as a cross-device driver of creator engagement.

Streaming Crossovers: High-profile deals — such as MrBeast's $100 million partnership with Amazon MGM Studios and Tubi's 2025 launch of Tubi for Creators — reflect the growing integration of creator-led content into mainstream streaming catalogues.

“As the streaming market matures, consolidation and aggregation are reshaping the competitive landscape,” commented Elizabeth Parks, President and CMO, Parks Associates. “Platforms are bundling creator-led, studio, and niche content into unified experiences to keep viewers engaged across formats.”