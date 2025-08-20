EVS, a specialist in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions, has announced the strategic acquisition of US-based Telemetrics, a specialist in media production robotics. This move marks a significant step in EVS’s growth strategy, expanding its portfolio with automation solutions and reinforcing its presence in the US market.

The transaction is scheduled to close on October 1st, contributing to group results starting in Q4 2025. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Telemetrics brings over five decades of innovation in camera control systems. Its integration into the EVS ecosystem alongside LiveCeption, MediaCeption, and MediaInfra creates a new category of intelligent tools designed to elevate storytelling and operational efficiency.

Serge Van Herck, CEO of EVS, commented: “This acquisition marks a pivotal step in our strategy to expand our footprint and enhance our portfolio with intelligent robotics solutions. Telemetrics’ legacy of innovation and precision aligns perfectly with EVS’s mission to empower customers with smarter, more immersive live production tools. We are confident this move will drive long-term growth and shareholder value. In addition, this acquisition provides EVS with production capacity in the US.”

Michael Cuomo, VP of Telemetrics, added: “We’re proud to bring our family’s legacy into the EVS ecosystem. This partnership allows us to extend our reach beyond the U.S. and bring our premium production solutions to a worldwide audience. EVS shares our values and vision, making it the ideal partner to carry forward the innovations started by my grandfather and father. For our employees, this marks an exciting new chapter filled with opportunities for growth, collaboration, and innovation. Our customers will benefit from expanded support, smarter automation, and deeper integration with EVS’s world-class platforms. And for our business partners, this acquisition opens the door to new markets and joint development initiatives that will drive mutual success. We’re thrilled about what lies ahead and confident that together with EVS, we’ll continue to shape the future of media production robotics.”