WBD details coverage plans in Europe for US Open tennis

Every court of the US Open will be covered throughout the tennis Grand Slam by Eurosport and HBO Max across 45 markets in Europe.

Eurosport will broadcast at least 260 hours of live television coverage while HBO Max will provide a front row seat at Flushing Meadows with streaming coverage of every match played. In-app innovations including multi-language commentary streams and timeline markers, which ensure fans never miss a key moment, will enhance the streaming experience. Viewers in France can also enjoy a new multi-screen viewing experience through HBO Max which provides access to four matches similtaneously for the first time.

In the Nordics, WBD will utilise its network of free-to-air channels to broadcast the singles finals live through Kanal 9 (Sweden); TV5 (Finland); Rex (Norway) which will also show Casper Ruud’s matches for free; and in Denmark with the singles finals on 6’eren and matches featuring Danish players appearing on Kanal 5.

Two legends of the sport and former US Open champions – John McEnroe and Mats Wilander – will join presenter Lesly Boitrelle to front Eurosport’s on-site multi-market coverage each day from the iconic the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at Flushing Meadows. They will be joined by two-time winner Justine Henin who will regularly contribute from Paris in addition to reporting for the Eurosport Tennis Club for viewers in France. Together, they will offer fresh perspectives, exclusive player interviews and expert analysis.

Scott Young, EVP at WBD Sports Europe, commented: “The US Open caps an epic summer of tennis which has been dominated by the greatest champions who have elevated the sport to new and unthinkable levels. This year, there will be more chances to engage fans than ever before with the innovative mixed doubles tournament set to bring fresh energy and excitement ahead of the main singles draw while creating new storytelling opportunities for fans. We will be there for every rally and every point through our comprehensive coverage across all platforms and look forward to new tennis history being made.”

Amplifying its live coverage, WBD’s suite of local language social media and digital platforms will bring US Open content to even more fans across Europe. This includes storytelling through local editorial and analysis on Eurosport.com, daily extended highlights playing for free on YouTube in seven languages, and other behind-the-scenes content covering every aspect of the tournament.

The US Open has introduced a revamped mixed doubles tournament in 2025, offering a coveted $1 million prize pot for one of 16 winning teams. Matches take place over two days (August 19th-20th) during Fan Week and ahead of the main singles draw. Best of three set matches will be played with no advantage system and shorter four game sets, with tiebreaks at four games all and a 10-point tiebreak to determine the deciding set. Blockbuster pairings confirmed to take part include Iga Swiatek (Poland) and Casper Ruud (Norway); Kateřina Siniaková (Czechia) and Jannik Sinner (Italy); Emma Raducanu (UK) and Carlos Alcaraz (Spain); Venus Williams (USA) and Reilly Opelka (USA) alongside many more star-studded matchups.

Regarding the men’s singles draw, the previous seven Grand Slams have been won by the world number one Jannik Sinner (Italy) or world number two Carlos Alcaraz (Spain), including back-to-back finals featuring both players at Roland-Garros and Wimbledon this year. In the women’s draw, the world number one Aryna Sabalenka is looking to defend her US Open title, which she won for the first time in 2024.

US Open 2025 key dates

Monday 18 August – qualifying begins

Tuesday 19 August – Mixed doubles round one and two

Wednesday 20 August – Mixed doubles semis and finals

Thursday 21 August – Main draw made

Sunday 24 August – Main draw begins

Saturday 6 September – Women’s Singles final

Sunday 7 September – Men’s Singles final