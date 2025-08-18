Team GB strikes partnership with TCL

TCL, the consumer electronics brand, will bring its partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to the UK in collaboration with Team GB ahead of the upcoming Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. As a Worldwide Olympic Partner, TCL will support Team GB to bring British athlete stories to life, using technology to amplify the human stories of resilience that define Olympic greatness and drive meaningful engagement. TCL’s 8-year partnership with the IOC is rooted in a shared ambition to inspire greatness through sport and technology. By getting behind Team GB, TCL says it is committed to supporting athletes on their journey to the world’s biggest sporting stage while enriching the Olympic experience for fans across the UK. This marks the beginning of a sustained, long-term commitment to sport, innovation and community in the UK which will stretch across the entirety of the 8-year deal.

Adam Aldred-Lane, Marketing Director, TCL UK, commented: “TCL, as a Worldwide Olympic Partner, is honoured to be working with Team GB, a symbol of sporting excellence and national pride. Our mission to ‘Inspire Greatness’ aligns perfectly with the values of Team GB. Through our industry-leading technology and a shared vision for innovation and well-being, we aim to empower British athletes and connect fans with unforgettable moments of Olympic glory.”

Tim Ellerton, Chief Commercial Officer at the British Olympic Association, added: “We’re delighted that TCL are getting behind Team GB athletes, particularly at such a crucial stage along the road to Milano Cortina 2026. We’re proud of the work we have done to date to bring sports fans across the nation into the heart of the Olympic Games, and we look forward to working with TCL to take this another step further.”