Ghana: MultiChoice DStv facing daily fines

Ghana is hitting MultiChoice and its DStv pay-TV system with daily fines of Ghanaian Cedis 10,000 (€788) for failure to reduce its subscription rates for viewers.

Ghana says that DStv has failed to provide Ghana’s Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation with pricing data as required under the country’s Electronic Communications Act.

The sanctions commenced on August 15th, after the company missed an extended deadline to provide a detailed breakdown of bouquet prices, tax components, and comparisons with at least six other African countries.

Minister Samuel Nartey George said the information is essential to ongoing discussions aimed at reducing subscription fees for Ghanaian customers. He emphasised that the fine is a legal obligation separate from the current negotiations, adding: “The law is clear, and we will enforce it. If necessary, we can freeze accounts to protect consumer interests.”