Starlink offering discounted kit

The Elon Musk-owned Starlink broadband by satellite system is cutting sign-up prices. Starlink standard kit (dish and modem and cable) is now 50 per cent off in a number of countries.

The discount can apply to residents of the listed countries below but depends precisely where the new subscriber lives. Some regions are still ‘over-subscribed’ and while new satellites are obviously helping in allowing new subscribers there can be limits to the number of subscribers in a city or region..

Countries where the discount is available:

· Argentina

· Australia

· Canada

· Colombia

· New Zealand

· United States

Other regions of the world can also now enjoy zero fees for the initial equipment (it was typically €349) and monthly ‘residential lite’ subscriber fees of €29 per month. The ‘residential lite’ system is designed for low usage and smaller households. A conventional ‘residential’ subscription along with unlimited data usage costs €40 per month depending on the country..

Meanwhile, SpaceX is raising its fees for launching satellites. According to Pierre Lionnet (Research and MD at Eurospace): “SpaceX is continuing a policy of gradually escalating launch prices for rideshare missions. The company currently charges $6,500 per kilogram for payloads that fully comply with the rideshare user’s guide, with prices increasing by $500 per kilogram each year.”