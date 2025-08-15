ACE secures $15m judgment against IPTV pirate

Continuing its global legal efforts to combat illegal streaming operations, antipiracy coalition the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), has confirmed that the US District Court for the Central District of California has issued a judgment against Zachary DeBarr, operator of the illegal streaming service Outer Limits IPTV.

The ruling, issued by the Honorable Judge Josephine Staton, awards the studio plaintiffs $15 million (€12.9m) in damages for wilful copyright infringement and includes a permanent injunction, resulting in the shutdown of the piracy websites associated with Outer Limits IPTV. The court also awarded attorneys’ fees to the studio plaintiffs.

Outer Limits IPTV unlawfully provided subscribers with access to more than 13,000 movie titles, over 3,000 television series, and upwards of 4,000 live channels, including international programming and live sports events. DeBarr, a repeat offender with a long history of piracy, frequently promoted Outer Limits and other illicit services through his YouTube channel.

“The court’s favorable ruling against the operator of a commercial-scale digital piracy service marks a significant step forward in our fight against global piracy,” said Karyn Temple, Senior Executive Vice President and Global General Counsel for the Motion Picture Association. “We welcome the $15 million damages award and the court’s order permanently barring the defendant from further streaming films and TV series without authorisation.”