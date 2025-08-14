NBC News, WBD, Fox FAST channels joining MyFree DirecTV

DirecTV’s free programming service, MyFree DirecTV, is adding several more FAST linear content offerings from NBCUniversal, Fox Corp and Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) – offering more choice without any additional costs.

First up is NBC News-produced, all-access Dateline 24/7, NBC News NOW, and TODAY All Day. These three channels will join the MyFree DirecTV lineup from midday (local time) on August 14th.

MyFree DirecTV will expand again on August 25th, courtesy of Fox. MyFree DirecTV users will be able to watch the Fox Sports FAST channel to coincide with the start of the new college football season, as well as Fox’s FAST iteration of The Masked Singer, one of the network’s most popular primetime series since its debut in January 2019.

Also on August 25th, the next four FAST channels from WBD will join the lineup, coming on the heels of four that preceded them in July. The new WBD FAST channels will be paranormal favorite Ghosts Are Real, innovation-rich How To, true crime I (Almost) Got Away with It, and culinary treat Sweet Escapes.

MyFree DirecTV also announced a deal this week to add CuriosityStream.