Spain: DAZN offers discounted subscriptions for under 30s

DAZN, the sports streaming platform, has unveiled its Tarifa Joven-30 (‘Youth Rate -30’) , a new discounted subscription option available in Spain for sports fans aged under 30.

Available immediately, all sports enthusiasts between the ages of 18 and 30 can receieve a 30 per cent discount on any of the platform’s monthly and annual installment plans. Users just need to verify their age to activate the discount.

Enrique de Porres , SVP Marketing at DAZN Spain, commented: “Sport is lived with passion, and that passion starts at a very young age. With the Tarifa Joven-30, we want to bring everything DAZN has to offer to those under 30, with a proposal adapted to their needs and lifestyle. Watching sport as it should be, supporting the clubs, the teams, the athletes and the entire network that makes every match, every race and every competition possible is also part of being a fan.”

Plans and prices for DAZN subscriptions with the Tarifa Joven-30 option:

Football: Five La Liga matches per week and the free-to-air match, all La Liga Hypermotion matches , the Premier League , Bundesliga, and Serie A , as well as match highlights. This plan also includes all original DAZN content, Eurosport channels 1 and 2 (Grand Slams, Tour de France, La Vuelta, etc.) and Red Bull TV .

Annual subscription with split payment: €13.99/month for twelve months. Monthly subscription without permanence: €20.99/month.

Motorsports: Includes the F1 and MotoGP World Championships, NASCAR, WSBK, DTM, and S-CER , as well as Eurosport channels 1 and 2 (Grand Slams, Tour de France, La Vuelta, etc.), Red Bull TV and all original DAZN content.

Annual subscription with split payment: €13.99/month for twelve months. Monthly subscription without permanence: €20.99/month.

Premium: Includes all the sports included in Football and Motorsports in one place.

Annual subscription with split payment: €22.39/month for twelve months. Monthly subscription without permanence: €31.49/month/