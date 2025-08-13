EBU launches new HTML graphics standard

Finnish technology companies Media Tailor and SPX Graphics have announced a partnership to enable media organisations to adopt the new generation of HTML graphics as easily and cost-effectively as possible.

The cooperation includes joint marketing, sales, customer project delivery, and technical support. Both companies see cross-border collaboration as essential for solution development and international expansion.

“Collaboration is crucial in the media industry, and HTML graphics are more topical than ever before. We’re thrilled that together we can bring Finnish expertise to global markets,” commented Markus Paul, COO of Media Tailor Group.

In April 2025, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) published a draft of its upcoming standard for HTML-based graphics. The proposed model, named OGraf, is an open and modular standard. The EBU began developing it in 2023, and it represents a major leap forward for live and broadcast graphics workflows.

SPX Graphics is one of the first companies pioneering to develop solutions that support the OGraf standard. It has been an active member of the EBU’s working group from the beginning and has contributed directly to the standard’s development.

The EBU’s final version of the OGraf standard is expected to be officially released in September 2025 at the IBC trade show in Amsterdam.

“The purpose of the standard is to enable manufacturers to create compatible HTML-based systems, thereby promoting the use of modern and agile HTML graphics across various productions and environments, such as newsrooms, playout systems, and sports broadcasting. With this partnership, we’re positioned to help the industry through this transition in the best possible way,” said Tuomo Kulomaa, CEO of SPX Graphics.

SPX Graphics’ OGraf-compatible solution includes a built-in server for hosting OGraf assets, a browser-based interface for managing and controlling graphics playout graphics, and the capability to simultaneously produce up to 20 OGraf graphics across multiple outputs.

“With EBU’s work, we’ll now have common rules and clear guidance for HTML graphics. This will significantly simplify implementation for broadcasters. Partnering with SPX Graphics ensures that our customers are equipped with solutions that fully comply with EBU’s direction while unlocking the full potential of HTML graphics,” Paul added.

Media Tailor and SPX Graphics are no strangers to collaboration. In fact, Media Tailor was one of the first companies in Finland to adopt HTML graphics back in 2020 for their customer Nelonen Media.