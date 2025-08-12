AST SpaceMobile delivers mixed messages in Q2 results

AST SpaceMobile (AST), which is planning a global broadband-capable direct-to-device satellite service to ordinary smartphones, supplied some answers to analysts on its Q2 results statement late in the afternoon of August 11th.

Top of the list concerned its much-delayed launch of its second-generation FM1 satellite. It will be delivered to the launch site in India this month, according to Abel Avellan, Founder, Chairman and CEO, but other than saying there will be “at least” five launches by the end of the first quarter 2026, there was no mention of why the satellite is so late. He said the actual launch on an Indian rocket would be “mutually determined”.

He added that there will be orbital launches every one to two months on average to reach goal of 45 to 60 satellites launched during 2025 and 2026.

This is quite definitely slippage of dates. As recently as July AST was promising up to 20 satellites would launch this year.

Following the callo, Dr Tim Farrar (of TMF Associates) said: “AST’s CEO didn’t even mention the Falcon 9 launches, as he tied himself in knots, claiming that the company would build six satellites per month and then have a launch every 1-2 months. Of course, there’s no point in building six satellites per month […] if you can only launch three satellites per launch on the only rocket you have access to for the next year.”

However, on the upside, AST confirmed that limited (“intermittent”) availability would commence in this winter. “Preparing to deploy nationwide intermittent service in the US by the end of 2025, followed by the UK, Japan and Canada in Q1 2026,” said AST.

Analysts are worried that while the slipped launch dates might now happen as indicated, there’s an inevitable delay between launch and the actual availability of an in-service satellite. There are also anxieties that the southern portion of the US will not get service until Q1 2027, and this is not good news for AT&T and Verizon who had anticipated their services could start much earlier in 2026.