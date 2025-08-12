Archewell Productions extends Netflix partnership

Archewell Productions, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s media company, has extended its creative partnership with Netflix, with a multi-year, first look deal for all its film and television projects.

Archewell Productions’ collaboration with Netflix began in 2020, producing documentaries, scripted series, films, sports, and lifestyle programming. To date, Archewell Productions has released Polo; With Love, Meghan; Heart of Invictus; Harry & Meghan and Live to Lead. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Netflix has also partnered on the lifestyle brand, As ever.

Harry & Meghan debuted on Netflix in December 2022 with a total of 23.4 million views, making it the the most viewed documentary on the platform ever through its first four days. The show is Netflix’s fifth most popular documentary series of all time.

With Love, Meghan debuted in the Global Top 10 TV list and reached the Top 10 in 24 countries. The show had 5.3 million views in the first half of 2025, making it Netflix’s most-watched culinary show since its release.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, commented: “We’re proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand. My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision.“

Bela Bajaria, Netflix’s Chief Content Officer, added: “Harry and Meghan are influential voices whose stories resonate with audiences everywhere. The response to their work speaks for itself — Harry & Meghan gave viewers an intimate look into their lives and quickly became one of our most-watched documentary series. More recently, fans have been inspired by With Love, Meghan, with products from the new As ever line consistently selling out in record time. We’re excited to continue our partnership with Archewell Productions and to entertain our members together.”