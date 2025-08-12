Accedo adds identity management to Accedo One

Global provider of video streaming software and services, Accedo, is launching an identity management functionality for its award-winning SaaS platform, Accedo One. The feature will be showcased at IBC 2025 in Amsterdam.

With this new functionality, Accedo One is able to support user registration and authentication, something previously only possible through third party integrations. This makes it easier to manage these interactions within one platform.



Markus Hejdenberg, CEO, Accedo One, commented: “Identity management is a critical building block for any video service. By bringing it natively into Accedo One, we are making it easier than ever for our customers to manage their subscribers, helping them to build, scale, and evolve their video services.”

The upcoming subscription management suite will enable media companies to manage the full lifecycle of their subscribers within Accedo One, from sign-up to billing, retention, and churn management. Accedo One will continue to support integrations with leading external partners in the identity and subscription space, giving customers the freedom to choose the solution that best fits their strategy.

Accedo is exhibiting at IBC 2025 from 12th to 15th September (booth 5.F80). To book a meeting or find out more, go to https://www.accedo.tv/event/ibc-2025.