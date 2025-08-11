MultiChoice responds to Ghana’s Ministry

The Ghanaian government last week instructed Africa pay-TV giant MultiChoice to cut its subscription rates in the country, which the Ghana Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samual George, said were far too high.

In a statement, MultiChoice has expressed regrettable disappointment over the Minister’s stance while reaffirming its commitment to constructive dialogue.

“We value our long-standing presence in Ghana, spanning over 30 years, and the livelihoods of our employees, dealers, installers, and subscribers,” said Alex Okyere, Managing Director of MultiChoice Ghana. “We are committed to working with the Honourable Minister and the National Communications Authority (NCA) to find a resolution.”

MultiChoice defended its prices, saying it was working within an “extremely challenging competitive and macro-economic environment”.

The Ministry says that the cost of DStv’s premium bouquet costs the equivalent of $83 (€71.21) in Ghana, but only $29 in nearby Nigeria.

As required by law, the NCA has given Multichoice Ghana thirty days to respond. During this period, the company may present its position, offer remedial actions, and submit a written statement of objections to the impending suspension.

MultiChoice added that it had been working in Ghana for more than 30 years, and that curtailing its service would have “dire implications” for staff, dealers, installers, agents and retailers in Ghana.