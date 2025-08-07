WBD adds 3.4m streaming subs in Q2

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30th 2025. Total revenues were at $9.8 billion (€8.4bn), up “modestly” from the prior year quarter.

Distribution revenues were relatively unchanged, as growth in global streaming subscribers was offset by continued domestic linear pay-TV subscriber declines. Advertising revenues decreased 10 per cent ex-FX, as ad-lite streaming subscriber growth was more than offset by domestic linear audience declines. Content revenues increased 16 per cent ex-FX, primarily driven by higher box office revenues due to the stronger performance of the theatrical releases in the current year quarter.

The company, owner of HBO Max, ended the quarter with 125.7 million streaming subscribers, an increase of 3.4 million subscribers from Q1. Around 3.2 million of these new subscribers came from international markets, notably following the “very successful” launch of HBO Max in Australia in March. WBD forecasts it will reach 150 million streaming subscribers by the end of 2026.

Further Q2 2025 highlights: