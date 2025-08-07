Premier Sports renews La Liga deal

Sports broadcaster and streaming service Premier Sports has announced the renewal of its deal with Lla Liga to air live coverage of the top-flight Spanish football league for the next three seasons.

The new deal confirms that Premier Sports will be the home of Spanish football in the UK and Republic of Ireland until the end of season 2027-28. With exception of the Saturday 8pm match, Premier Sports will show every match live and exclusive as part of the new agreement. In total, Premier Sports expects to broadcast more than 340 live football matches this season.

Premier Sports Chief Executive Officer, Richard Sweeney, commented: “La Liga continues to set the global standard with its unrivalled flair, tactical brilliance, and a galaxy of stars that light up every matchweek. From the intensity of ElClásico to the rise of young talents, the league offers drama and excitement like no other.”

La Liga President, Javier Tebas, added: “Today begins a new era in La Liga’s broadcast distribution in the UK and Ireland. We’re proud to renew with a valued partner in Premier Sports, to bring the magic of La Liga to fans across these territories, which have such a deep-seated passion for football.”

Premier Sports also brings the biggest games every week from Spain’s Segunda División, La Liga Hypermotion, alongside top clashes from the Coppa Italia and DFB-Pokal. In addition, fans can enjoy in-depth coverage of Scottish football throughout the season from the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Cup and Premier Sports Cup.

La Liga’s 2025/25 season kicks off on August 15th.