Disney+ UK scores La Liga deal

Disney+ has confirmed it will stream live La Liga football in the UK and Ireland through a new three-year agreement. Kicking off on August 16th, subscribers can watch live Spanish football on Saturday nights, included as part of their subscription.

The deal begins with Valencia hosting Real Sociedad at the Mestalla Stadium, live on Disney+ from 8:30pm. Production and match commentary will be provided by ESPN.

The commentary team will feature the likes of Real Madrid and Liverpool legend Steve McManaman and former Arsenal and West Ham midfielder Stewart Robson alongside broadcasters Ian Darke and Rob Palmer who will alternate play-by-play duties throughout the season.

Fans will also be able to follow every twist and turn of the La Liga season on ESPN’s digital platforms. Across the ESPN website, ESPN UK social channels and YouTube, fans can watch highlights of every La Liga game and keep up to date on the latest news and biggest moments in Spain.

Karl Holmes, General Manager, Disney+ EMEA, commented: “At Disney, we celebrate storytelling that moves and excites. From the cinematic scale of FX’s Alien: Earth to the sharp wit of Only Murders in the Building and the action-packed suspense of Lucasfilm’s Andor, our customers know they’re in for something special. Now, with La Liga joining the line-up, they can experience that same excitement on the pitch with weekly matches featuring legendary clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona and stars like Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold as part of their Disney+ subscription.”

La Liga President, Javier Tebas, added: “Today begins a new era in La Liga’s broadcast distribution in the UK and Ireland. We’re proud to break new ground with an exclusive Saturday night match on Disney+ which will give unparalleled access to La Liga fans of all ages.”

Starting in October, Disney+ will also become the home of the UEFA Women’s Champions League across Europe for the next five seasons.

UK football fans can watch all other live La Liga games on Premier Sports.