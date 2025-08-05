The Ashes exclusively on TNT Sports

TNT Sports will be the home of the England men’s cricket team this winter after agreeing a deal with Cricket Australia to broadcast The Ashes live and exclusively across its TV channels, streaming service and social platforms.

In addition to the five-match series where England attempt to re-capture the coveted urn for the first time in a decade, the new deal with Cricket Australia will see TNT Sports also broadcast every international men’s and women’s fixture played in Australia from August 2025 to March 2026, including the Australian men’s BKT Tyres white ball series’ against South Africa (August) and India (October and November) as well as the Australian women’s sides multi-format series against India in February and March next year.

TNT’s dominance in the cricket market follows a decision from Sky Sports to pull back from winter tours due to cost-cutting measures and focus on football – specifically the Premier League that has 215 matches airing live on Sky Sports this season.

Scott Young, EVP at WBD Sports Europe, commented: “We are privileged to be able to bring every ball of this much-anticipated, iconic series to TNT Sports this winter. This story began in 1882 and it never fails to deliver. Quite simply, the Ashes transcends cricket. This winter, we will have two great sides led by two fantastic captains in Pat Cummins and Ben Stokes who lead their teams in different styles go toe-to-toe in one of sports biggest rivalries. It will be compelling, must-watch sporting drama at its finest.”

Todd Greenberg, Chief Executive Officer at Cricket Australia, said: “We’re pleased to extend our longstanding partnership with TNT Sports and that they will again be instrumental in showcasing the Australian summer of cricket to UK audiences. With a highly anticipated season ahead, including the NRMA Insurance Ashes, high-profile BKT Tyres men’s series against India and South Africa, and a multi-format women’s series against India, our partnership with TNT Sports ensures fans across the UK will get great coverage and won’t miss a moment of the action.”

Each overseas series featuring the England men’s side this winter will be broadcast live on TNT Sports and streaming platform discovery+ which will be complemented by coverage across TNT Sports’ digital and social channels. Full production plans and line-ups for this winter’s Ashes Series will be announced soon.

England will be looking to win a Test series against their arch-rivals for the first time since Alastair Cook’s side beat Australia 3-2 in 2015 and will be searching for their first Test win on Australian soil since January 2011 in Sydney.

The first Ashes test is November 21st-25th.