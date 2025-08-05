Disney to air La Liga in UK?

La Liga, which runs the top two football divisions in Spain, is closing in on a deal for Disney+ to screen one match a week in the UK according to the FT, as Disney amps up its desire to show stream more live sports.

The hope for La Liga, which is targeting weekend slots that do not typically clash with English Premier League matches, is that a deal with Disney would reinforce the Spanish league’s international appeal in the post-Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo era.

The agreements would be worth less than £20 millon a year to La Liga, according to reports. La Liga clubs made €1.8 billion in broadcasting revenue in 2023-24, second only to the Premier League, which made €3.8 billion, according to Deloitte’s annual review of football finance.

Disney’s ESPN broadcasts La Liga in the US in a deal worth $1.4 billion over the eight seasons to 2028-29, whilst Disney+ will stream Women’s Champions Leagues football across Europe for the next five seasons.