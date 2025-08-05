Barb invites tenders for Establishment Survey

Barb, the audience measurement and television ratings organisation, has issued an invitation to tender (ITT) for its Establishment Survey. Barb’s Establishment Survey is an ongoing survey of UK households, with three core objectives:

To provide population estimates for access to and ownership of TV viewing equipment for universe estimation

To set profile targets for Barb panel control

To provide a pool of homes for Barb panel recruitment.

For the tender, Barb is inviting proposals that explore new methods and techniques in three areas:

Sampling and data collection – proposals which bring greater flexibility to sampling and data collection are welcomed, potentially by including mixed mode fieldwork

Sample size – this is also under review (currently 53,000 UK household interviews annually)

Survey questionnaire – the new contract offers the chance to redesign the questionnaire to improve interview flow and make it more participant friendly.

The current Establishment Survey contract is held by Ipsos and runs until the end of 2026. The new contract will be awarded for 2027-2029 – with an optional two-year extension – with 2026 operating as a testing year running in parallel with the current contract.

Caroline Baxter, Barb’s Chief Operating Officer, commented: “This tender gives us the opportunity to review all aspects of the Establishment Survey’s methodology and data collection – particularly considering the Barb panel expansion to 7,000 UK homes – while ensuring it is based on flexible, future-facing and high-quality processes and continues to meet our core objectives.”