Man City club content launches on DAZN

DAZN and Manchester City Football Club have announced the creation of a club environment on the DAZN platform. The partnership provides fans with access to Manchester City content, providing a wide-reaching platform for the club to deepen connections with their global fanbase and engage new audiences.

The dedicated environment for Manchester City content on the DAZN platform gives Man City fans access to the club’s teams, players and inner workings through a non-live content slate. Content includes behind-the-scenes footage, interviews, press conferences, podcasts and more. This free content sits alongside a host of live and on-demand sports content on DAZN from top global competitions including the NFL Game Pass, Ironman, X Games, and elite European football.

“Manchester City’s content on DAZN will bring Man City fans closer to their favourite club in new and innovative ways. The DAZN platform is uniquely positioned to provide global scale and reach, delivering Manchester City’s world-class content to an ever-growing audience. By creating a dedicated club environment, DAZN is amplifying the fan experience by opening new paths for engagement, interaction, and entertainment,” DAZN said in a press statement.